Frontline Responders: MCC’s impact on students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Your college years can be stressful, scary and maybe even a little bit lonely. But three women at Meridian Community College are striving to give students an experience they’ll always remember and be a helping hand.

MCC may be small but it provides a university atmosphere. So, when students step on campus it can be overwhelming juggling school work, figuring out their future goals, and being in a new environment. Sometimes students just need a break or some guidance. That’s when the Director of Housing and Student Activities, Kelli Wallace, and Lead Coordinator Ambrielle Adams come to the rescue.

“We host fun activities here on campus to keep our kids engaged while they are here to have a fun experience so that we can kind of keep them here and safe. We do a lot of things that they find fun, whether that is having a moment to fellowship and eat with one another. We do activities such as games. Sometimes they want more. They ask if they can have events every Tuesday or every Wednesday. Whatever the day is, and so we try to find new elaborative ways to give them more and they enjoy that, and they show so much appreciation for what we do for them as a team,” said Wallace.

Adams said she has an open-door policy. Whether for advice or to just be a listening ear. She said college can be lonely and you never know what students are going through, especially for those living on campus.

“If they don’t have anyone, you know, they come here to seek family, even though it’s not their blood family, they are seeking some sort of family here for them to be able to connect, for them to be able to stay here, for them to be able to thrive. And I feel like that is one way to thrive if they feel like, hey, I have somebody that supports me, I have somebody that listens to me. I have somebody that is ready to listen to me or confide in me about my problems,” said Adams.

But MCC also saw a need to help students that may be less fortunate. That’s why a food pantry was created to provide toiletries, canned goods, and clothing for students to come and go as they, please.

“Students most of the time you would think for a food pantry, you would have to go out to other resources. Since we have a pantry on campus, I feel like more students use it because they don’t have to go out to other resources and they are comfortable with the people that work at MCC,” said Support Service Coordinator, Lashundra Grady.

Adams said the department is also working to develop a mentorship program at MCC. Adams, Wallace, and Grady are just three out of the many at MCC that strives to provide the best for students that attend the college.

