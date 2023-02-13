Kemper Sheriff: Two students charged with gun possession on school property

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Two students in Kemper County have been charged in separate cases with possession of a firearm on school property. Sheriff James Moore said weapons were found on two campuses this month.

Moore said deputies were called Feb. 1 to Kemper County Middle School and a student was found to have a Ruger LCP .380 caliber firearm.

Moore said a report was made Feb. 7 about a firearm at Kemper County High School. He said a Taurus G3C .9mm caliber was found in a teacher’s desk and the investigation determined a student had put it there.

The sheriff said both students’ cases are being handled in juvenile court. He added that both campuses have School Resource Officers on campus and some changes have been made in their school security, with plans for more upgrades.

