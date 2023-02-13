Linda Majure Smith

Funeral services for Linda Majure Smith will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11:00, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North. Bro. Philip Marshall will be officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Smith, 90, joined her Savior in heaven after a life of service to others by example of her care and devotion to her patients and love for her family. She had a special place in her heart for children as she worked in labor and delivery and the nursery at Riley Memorial Hospital for 43 years. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband James E. Smith, her daughters Jamie Lynn and Pamela Haynes and her son Jimmy Smith Jr.

She is survived by two brothers Bill R. Majure of Madison, MS and Charlie “Buddy” Majure of Springhill, FL; daughters Elaine Isbell and Patty Smith; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews in Texas, Nebraska, California, and Mississippi. The family would also like to say a huge thank you to her special friends who sat with her, Ann Anderson and Debra Ramsey.

