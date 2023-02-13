Mr. Clifford Campbell

Clifford Campbell
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Funeral Services for Mr. Clifford Campbell will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Elder David Winford and Joseph Buck officiating.  Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Clifford, age 91, of the Whynot, MS community, passed away Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Clifford was the founder of Custom Car Corporation in Whynot, MS and Bonita Lake RV Park in Meridian, MS.  Clifford was known as a very hard worker.

Survivors include his daughters Beverly McDevitt (Ronald), Jo Wilson (Tim), and his son Lionel Campbell (Sarah). Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  And his sister Chris Turner (James).

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Madelon Campbell, his parents Frank and Estel Campbell.  His siblings; David Campbell, Franklin Campbell, and Eva Radar.

Pallbearers will be employees of McDevitt Enterprises.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to service time.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

