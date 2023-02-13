Mr. Eddie De Wayne Johnson, Sr.

Eddie De Wayne Johnson, Sr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Homegoing celebration service in memory of Mr. Eddie De Wayne Johnson, Sr. will begin at 12:00 on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, with the Reverends Allen Shortridge and Josh Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:45 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
MHSAA logo
MHSAA boys and girls basketball first round of the playoffs picture
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.
Michigan Rep.: Military shoots down object above Lake Huron
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Newton County cheer wins UCA National Championship.
Newton County Cheer wins the UCA High School Nationals

Latest News

Mr. Richard McQuarterly
Mr. George Lanier
Mr. Juantonious McDonald
Mr. Richard Lewis, Sr.