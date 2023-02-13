A Homegoing celebration service in memory of Mr. Eddie De Wayne Johnson, Sr. will begin at 12:00 on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, with the Reverends Allen Shortridge and Josh Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:45 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church.

