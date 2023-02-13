Mr. Michael D. Brown

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mr. Michael Brown, age 61 of Meridian passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home.

Survivors include his daughters, Sheree Brown Sheffield and Tosha Kimble; grandchildren, Tony and Dezmen Kimble, Kaleb Fisher (Brinna), Kayla Fisher, Malachi Sheffield, Micah Sheffield, and Matthew Sheffield; great-granddaughter, Keagan Fisher; siblings, Kristi Ford (Johnny) and Ricky Brown; nieces, Tracie Hager (Scott), Bailey Brown and Erin Scharmen (Dustin); nephews, Ty Ford (Hillary) and Spencer Brown; numerous great nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Don and Ethel Brown; his grandparents, Frank and Leanor Brown, Albert and Blanche Vanlandingham.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss.

