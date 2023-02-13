Mr. Michael D. Brown
Michael D. Brown
Mr. Michael Brown, age 61 of Meridian passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home.
Survivors include his daughters, Sheree Brown Sheffield and Tosha Kimble; grandchildren, Tony and Dezmen Kimble, Kaleb Fisher (Brinna), Kayla Fisher, Malachi Sheffield, Micah Sheffield, and Matthew Sheffield; great-granddaughter, Keagan Fisher; siblings, Kristi Ford (Johnny) and Ricky Brown; nieces, Tracie Hager (Scott), Bailey Brown and Erin Scharmen (Dustin); nephews, Ty Ford (Hillary) and Spencer Brown; numerous great nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Don and Ethel Brown; his grandparents, Frank and Leanor Brown, Albert and Blanche Vanlandingham.
Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
