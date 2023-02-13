Mr. Richard Lewis, Sr.

Richard Lewis, Sr.
Feb. 13, 2023
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Lewis, Sr. will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church.  Burial will follow in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Lewis, 67, of Meridian, who died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his residence.  A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at Fifth Street Baptist Church.

