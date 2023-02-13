Funeral services for Mr. Robert “Wayne” Belk, Sr. will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Linwood Baptist Church with the Reverends Dr. Tom Sikes and Chris Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Belk, 78, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in the Linwood Community Wayne was a graduate of Neshoba Central High School and continued his education at MCC. Wayne began his railroad career with GM&O and continued with ICG where he worked for over 20 years as a communications engineer. He later owned and operated Belk Marine for over 25 years. He was a marine mechanic for over 50 years. He was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, quail hunter, and dog trainer, raising numerous prize-winning, “Bird Dogs” pointers. He was a die-hard, life-long, Mississippi State Fan, and an avid NASCAR enthusiast. His most favorite title was “Papaw” which was given by his grandchildren; he loved to attend athletic and life events.

Wayne is survived by his sweetheart of over 20 years, LaJune Cockerham; children, Robert Wayne Belk, Jr. (Michelle), Jason Belk (Jenna), David Belk (Stephanie), and Jennifer Cannon (Josh); grandchildren, Robert Wayne “Trey” Belk, III (Emilie), Dylan Belk (Anna), Lauren Belk, Landon Belk, Joshlyn Belk, Rylee Belk, J. D. Belk, and Pippa Cannon; great-grandchildren, Raelynn Belk, and Kinsley Belk. Siblings, Joe Belk, Durwood Belk (Dianne), Ann Williams, Polly Spivey, and Sue Cockerham (James Earl), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Belk is preceded in death by his parents, JD and Corrie Belk; his infant son, Jimmy Belk; his grandchildren Ashley Belk and Josh Belk.

Pallbearers will be Robert Wayne Belk, Jr., Jason Belk, David Belk, Trey Belk, Dylan Belk, and Landon Belk with Durwood Belk serving as honorary pallbearer.

The Belk family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Robert Barham Family Funeral Home and Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites at Linwood Baptist Church.

