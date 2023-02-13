Union: Services for Mrs. Carla Ann Rigdon Alawine will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jackie Strebeck, Bro. Tyler Tingle, and Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

