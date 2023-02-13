MS Gaming Commission Chairman Al Hopkins dies

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast community is remembering Al Hopkins, Chairman of the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Hopkins had a long history of serving his community and state. He was a former assistant adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard and retired as a major general.

He served 13 years as chief judge of the Court of Military Appeals, was a member of the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, and is a former president of the Harrison County Tourism Commission.

Hopkins helped many organizations including the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts.

