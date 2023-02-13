Newton County Cheer wins the UCA High School Nationals

ORLANDO, Flo. (WTOK) - Newton County cheer won the UCA High School National Championship on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

The Cougars competed on Friday and were able to advance to the finals on Sunday.

During Sunday’s competition they were able to finish in first place. They did take second at the competition last year.

Congratulations to the Lady Cougars on their National Championship!

