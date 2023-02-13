Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP

PHOENIX (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. He also ran for 44 yards, including a 26-yard scamper on the game-winning drive at the end of the fourth quarter.

Mahomes’ Super Bowl MVP award is the second of his career, after he was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

Kansas City trailed by 10 points at halftime and overcame the 24-14 deficit with 24 second-half points.

With the win, Mahomes now has two regular-season MVPs and two Super Bowl MVPs.

