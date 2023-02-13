Property damaged in Jones County structure fire

As firefighters worked to put out the flames, one of Graham’s neighbors assisted with a CAT tracked excavator to move debris.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County property owner lost his shed in an early morning fire.

The Jones County Fire Council reported that crews from the Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 205 Earl Brashier Road around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. They found a 40 x 60 metal shed completely engulfed in flames.

The shed’s owner Preston Graham said he discovered the fire when he was awoken by a popping and beeping noise outside.

As firefighters worked to put out the flames, one of Graham’s neighbors assisted with a CAT tracked excavator to move debris.

The building was a complete loss, along with a tractor and two 4-wheelers. However, no injuries were reported.

