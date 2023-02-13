Uh-oh! World’s largest puzzle is missing one piece

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, but organizers say it’s missing one piece.

The puzzle was put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Wisconsin and includes 60,000 pieces – minus the one missing piece.

“I wanted to get the community involved,” Grasse Funeral Home and Cremation Service organizer Nina Grasse said, adding the goal was to meet new people in a fun way.

The puzzle includes pictures of special landmarks from around the world.

According to the puzzle’s creator, Dowdle, the puzzle is 8 feet tall and 29 feet long, making it the world’s largest commercially available jigsaw puzzle.

It’s made up of 60, 1,000-piece puzzles that can be brought together to make one large picture.

