Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas

Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland Drive because he told investigators he was driving the car.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man who was charged with DUI manslaughter last week has been released and the charge dropped.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland Drive, in which Elizabeth “Ellie” Thrash died, because he told investigators he was driving the car.

Calhoun said the investigation determined Vargas’ statement was false. He said Vargas will be charged with making a false report, which is a misdemeanor.

Calhoun said the investigation into the wreck is continuing.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
MHSAA logo
MHSAA boys and girls basketball first round of the playoffs picture
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.
Michigan Rep.: Military shoots down object above Lake Huron
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl
Joyce Cauthen entered a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute hydrocodone.
Pearl River woman pleads guilty in drug trafficking case

Latest News

Cold front brings possible severe storms
First Alert: Severe storms possible late Wed. night, last through Thursday
Newton County cheer won the UCA High School National Championship on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.
Newton County Cheer wins the UCA High School Nationals
6 people injured, 3 in critical condition following shooting at Louisville store
Three women at Meridian Community College are striving to give students an experience they’ll...
Frontline Responders: MCC’s impact on students