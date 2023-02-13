Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man who was charged with DUI manslaughter last week has been released and the charge dropped.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland Drive, in which Elizabeth “Ellie” Thrash died, because he told investigators he was driving the car.

Calhoun said the investigation determined Vargas’ statement was false. He said Vargas will be charged with making a false report, which is a misdemeanor.

Calhoun said the investigation into the wreck is continuing.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.