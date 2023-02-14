13 Mississippi school districts selected to participate in school bus replacement program

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality selected 13 school districts to participate in the 2022-2023 Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program.

  • Alcorn School District
  • Chickasaw County School District
  • Cleveland School District
  • Columbus Municipal School District
  • Hazlehurst City School District
  • Itawamba County School District
  • Jackson County School District
  • Jackson Public School District
  • Long Beach School District
  • Pearl Public School District
  • Perry County School District
  • Scott County School District
  • South Panola School District

The 13 school districts will receive a rebate of up to $23,093 to replace one older diesel school bus with a new one. Twenty-five school districts applied for the replacement of 58 school buses.

“It’s a rewarding part of our job to be able to oversee programs like this which benefit our communities and schools while making a positive environmental impact across the state,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck westbound on I-20 near Exit 165 in Meridian
I-20 westbound in Meridian back open
Choctaw Central and Newton County both advance to round two of the MHSAA playoffs.
Lady Warriors and Lady Cougars advance to round two; MHSAA girls basketball playoffs round one, final scores and recaps
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023
Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas
FILE - The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Customers of the...
Reports: T-Mobile users experience service outages across US

Latest News

Level 3, Enhanced risk for Thursday
First Alert: Multiple severe threats are possible for Thursday
Federal funding now available to help improve water quality in Mississippi communities
Crawfish season
Crawfish season is in full swing
Newton County Elementary dedicates a special week to a classmate who lost her life
Two seniors from Lamar School found out they were selected as finalists for a high academic...
Two seniors from Lamar School found out they were selected as finalists for a high academic achievement