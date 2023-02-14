City of Meridian Arrest Report February 14, 2023

Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANNA M MONEGAN19632707 CHANDLER ST MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC PROFANITY
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ANTONIO D COOK JR19991318 19TH ST APT L6 MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
PETIT LARCENY
PETIT LARCENY
SHENITHA ADAMS19802817 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
HENRY B JOINER19794707 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 2:37 PM on February 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 200 block of 49th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:24 AM on February 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:24 AM on February 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 2:22 PM on February 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5000 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:59 PM on February 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6300 block of Oakland Forrest Court. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

