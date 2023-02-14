City of Meridian Arrest Report February 14, 2023

Robbery

At 2:37 PM on February 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 200 block of 49th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:24 AM on February 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:24 AM on February 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The vehicle was recovered for another agency.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 2:22 PM on February 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5000 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:59 PM on February 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6300 block of Oakland Forrest Court. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.