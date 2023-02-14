Community Health Improvement Network hosts February lunch and learn on heart health

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Community Health Improvement Network hosted its February lunch and learn event centered around heart health.

February is American Heart Month and organizers wanted to focus on the importance of cardiovascular health.

Allyn Sisson, the guest speaker was excited about teaching and attendees were eager to learn about prevention, signs and symptoms of heart disease.

“Heart Disease is the number one killer in America. On average, an American dies from heart disease every 38 seconds. So, I felt it was very important to come and speak out on this heart month. February is our heart month to get the word out there on risk factors and what you can do to prevent cardiovascular disease,” said Sisson.

“So learning to watch our numbers, what numbers to watch, learning that it is very important to get up and move. To watch what we eat so some of the things are really simple, but at the end of the day learning to watch the signs. That means call 911, go to the doctor, listen to your doctor, try to keep the same pharmacist so you know what you’re taking. Paying attention to what’s here and knowing that so many resources that are in the city,” said Johnson.

The family nurse practitioner said recognizing your risk factors and getting those controlled are the key to preventing heart disease.

The next lunch and learn will be Thursday, March 2 at MSU-Meridian’s Campbell Building.

Please call to RSVP at 601-483-2661.

