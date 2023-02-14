Decatur library hosts Valentine’s themed reading

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ahead of Valentine’s Day one Newton County library is getting in the holiday spirit in the form of literacy. Kids of all ages came out to the Jessie Mae Everett Public Library in Decatur for a special treat Monday.

The library hosted a Valentines themed reading of the book “Love Monster” followed by time to create love monster crafts and eat snacks.

Newton County Elementary student, Grace Smith said events like this encourages kids to read and she said reading enhances education.

" I love reading and I think reading really effects education. When you get older you can learn a lot of things from books like geography books, science books. It really helps your character,” said Smith.

“We like to get the kids in here and remind everybody that the library is here. Plus its just good fun and then they check out books after,” said Librarian Manager, Melody Massey.

Massey said she enjoys hosting themed readings throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

