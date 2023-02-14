First Alert: Severe storms possible through midweek

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Also, Happy Valentine’s Day :) Light rain showers can be expected later on this evening ahead of Wednesday rainfall. Have multiple ways to receive weather updates, because by Thursday the entire viewing area is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Be sure you are staying weather aware as we approach 2pm Thursday afternoon. Possible severe storms are moving in ahead of a cold front system. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Be sure to go over your tornado safety plans with your friends and family. I hope you all get out today and enjoy one of the sweetest holiday of them all. Stay safe and have a terrific day.

