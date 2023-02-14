Kemper County Arrest Report February 14, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
Donald Allgood 02-07-2023
Donald Allgood 02-07-2023
Liquanda Martin 02-07-2023 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility; Trafficking...
Liquanda Martin 02-07-2023 Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility; Trafficking Controlled Substance-Meth; Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana.jpg
Blake Jenkins 02-10-2023 Trespassing.jpg
Blake Jenkins 02-10-2023 Trespassing.jpg
Lyrasha Jenkins 02-10-2023 Conspiracy to Commit A Crime; Introduction of Contraband in...
Lyrasha Jenkins 02-10-2023 Conspiracy to Commit A Crime; Introduction of Contraband in Correctional Facility.jpg

