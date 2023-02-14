The Lady Cats cruise to 2nd round of MHSAA playoffs

By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The playoffs for MHSAA basketball began on Monday as the defending champion Meridian High Lady Wildcats hosted the Pascagoula Panthers in the first round.

The Lady Cats started off red hot as they were leading 44-17 by the start of the second half. Everything was firing off on all cylinder for Meridian as the Panthers could not get going offensively or defensively. Meridian High takes the first round in stride as they beat Pascagoula 66-29.

Up next for the Lady Wildcats in the second round is against Biloxi at Biloxi on Friday.

