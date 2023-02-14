Lady Warriors and Lady Cougars advance to round two; MHSAA girls basketball playoffs round one, final scores and recaps

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Central and Newton County girls basketball both advance to round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

The Lady Warriors are all warmer up and ready for round 1! They take on North Pontotoc at home in just a few minutes!



Highlights coming tonight at 10!

Choctaw Central girls got out to a 6-0 start over North Ponototoc. They would lead the Vikings by 10 points after the first quarter. The Lady Warriors go on to beat the Vikings 53-44.

I made the trip down Highway 15 to Newton County. The Lady Cougars lead Columbia 37-25 heading into the 4th.

Newton County would lead Columbia by 12 points to start the 4th quarter but the Wildcats would start to comeback to make this game close. The Lady Cougars would be able to defend the Wildcats and take the game winning 41-35.

Other scores:

1A girls:

Bay Springs beats West Tallahatchie 61-19. They will play McAdams on Friday at 6 p.m.

2A girls:

Lake beats Loyd Star 77-44. They improve to 20-9 on the season and will host Pisgah in round two on Friday at 6 p.m.

Newton falls to Bogue Chitto 68-55.

Kemper County beats Amite County. They advance to round two and will take on Heidelberg on Friday at 6 p.m.

3A girls:

Enterprise falls on the road to Franklin County 52-36. The Lady Bulldogs end their season 21-10.

Union travels to Port Gibson on Tuesday February 14th at 6 p.m. The winner advances to take on the winner of the St. Andrews.

4A girls:

Choctaw Central beats North Pontotoc 53-44. The Lady Warriors will host Tishomingo County on Friday at 6 p.m.

Quitman beats Purvis 54-30 in round one. The Lady Panthers will face to Bay High on Friday at 6 p.m.

Newton County beats Columbia 41-35. They advance to round two and will face the winner of the Pass Christian vs South Pike game.

5A girls:

Neshoba Central will host Columbus in round one of the MHSAA playoffs on Tuesday February 14th 13th at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to take on Lafayette.

6A girls:

Meridian beats Pascagoula 66-29 in round one of the MHSAA playoffs. They advance to take on Biloxi on Friday at 6 p.m.

