Lamar students celebrate a Day of Love for faculty member who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia

By Ross McLeod
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Lamar Middle School is celebrating a Day of Love, and it is not for Valentine’s Day.

It’s instead to show love to Mrs. Stefanie Roman, who is a secretary for the middle school. Mrs. Stefanie was just diagnosed with Leukemia and has not been able to work or see the kids while she goes through treatment. However, the school wanted to show her some love by hosting a mini parade today, and all of the students lined up on the street to wave and show their love for her. The school also wanted to go the extra mile and turn their efforts to fundraising for research.

“Every year, 8th grade and all the middle school takes on a service project, and this year, eighth grade decided to sell bracelets and earn money for the cancer benevolence fund in honor of Mrs. Stefanie, she was the middle school secretary. They all love her and miss her very much as she’s been gone the last couple of months receiving treatment. And they came up with this idea to have bracelets made with her name on them. Which says Stephanie Strong, and they are selling those for $5,” said 8th Grade Teacher, Mia Pollman.

“It was awesome amazing. I love Mrs. Stefanie, and she’s one of my favorite people at Lamar. Like other people know, she’s always that first person you see when you walk in the middle school, and just seeing her smile and her just made my day,” said Student Logan Cross.

They have raised over 2 thousand dollars for cancer research, but that is only the halfway mark to their goal of four thousand dollars. If you would like to donate, you can call Lamar School.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas
601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
Two students in Kemper County have been charged in separate cases with possession of a firearm...
Kemper Sheriff: Two students charged with gun possession on school property
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting

Latest News

Community Health Improvement Network hosts February lunch and learn on heart health in Meridian.
Community Health Improvement Network hosts February lunch and learn on heart health
Local Law Enforcement honored with special awards ceremony
Local law enforcement honored with special awards ceremony
Local Law Enforcement honored with special awards ceremony
Local Law Enforcement honored with special awards ceremony
Lamar students celebrate a day of love for faculty member who was recently diagnosed with...
Lamar students celebrate a day of love for faculty member who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia