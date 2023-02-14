Lamar students celebrate a day of love for faculty member who was recently diagnosed with Leukemia

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Lamar Middle School is celebrating a Day of Love, and it is not for Valentine’s Day.

It’s instead to show love to Mrs. Stefanie Roman, who is a secretary for the middle school. Mrs. Stefanie was just diagnosed with Leukemia and has not been able to work or see the kids while she goes through treatment. However, the school wanted to show her some love by hosting a mini parade today, and all of the students lined up on the street to wave and show their love for her. The school also wanted to go the extra mile and turn their efforts to fundraising for research.

“Every year, 8th grade and all the middle school takes on a service project, and this year, eighth grade decided to sell bracelets and earn money for the cancer benevolence fund in honor of Mrs. Stefanie, she was the middle school secretary. They all love her and miss her very much as she’s been gone the last couple of months receiving treatment. And they came up with this idea to have bracelets made with her name on them. Which says Stephanie Strong, and they are selling those for $5,” said 8th Grade Teacher, Mia Pollman.

“It was awesome amazing. I love Mrs. Stefanie, and she’s one of my favorite people at Lamar. Like other people know, she’s always that first person you see when you walk in the middle school, and just seeing her smile and her just made my day,” said Student Logan Cross.

They have raised over 2 thousand dollars for cancer research, but that is only the halfway mark to their goal of four thousand dollars. If you would like to donate, you can call Lamar School.

