Local law enforcement honored with special awards ceremony

By Ross McLeod
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Exchange Club wanted to honor our local law enforcement with a presentation of the Raymond P. Davis award ceremony.

This ceremony is to show appreciation to our law enforcement officers from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Troop H of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Officers from the Meridian Police Department. Each branch of law enforcement nominated one officer for the officer of the year.

Deputy Leach won Sheriff’s Deputy of the year, Trooper Lee won the Troop H Officer of the year, and Police Officer Latta won the MPD Officer of the year award.

“It’s very humbling. I mean, the reality is since I’ve been in this post, I’ve seen incident after incident where law enforcement officers that have sacrificed themselves have sacrificed financially, have gotten out and left their families to go tend to the public safety of the state and their communities and. So, for them to get recognized for going above and beyond the line of duty and actually to be a part of this today is very humbling for me,” said Public Safety Commissioner, Sean Tindell.

WTOK wants to extend our appreciation to our local law enforcement agencies for all of the hard work they do to keep our communities safe.

1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
