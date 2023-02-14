Mississippi’s First Lady Elee Reeves visits two schools in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s First Lady Elee Reeves made a stop in the Queen City on Monday.

She visited Crestwood Elementary School and Southeast Elementary to share her new activitiy book with fourth graders at both schools.

The activity book titled, Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle, tells the story of a sea turtle as he travels throughout Mississippi visiting some special sites in the state.

“We are super excited to share Fred with students all across Mississippi. We wanted to help do something to help impact fourth graders, in particular. Fred the Turtle, the story just kind of helps kids learn about being brave, learning new things, and gaining self-confidence. It kind of gets them to think outside of the box and think about what they want to be when they get older and all the opportunities that are out there for them,” said Reeves.

Shaletha Onyekwuluje, one teacher at Crestwood Elementary, said she and the fourth graders were excited to welcome the first lady to the campus.

“I really feel like this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. They can go back and tell all their friends and family hey I got to meet the governor’s wife. She gave us a book and told us about the importance of reading and so I really feel like they will cherish this once in lifetime opportunity,” said Onyekwuluje.

The first lady plans to visit at least one school in every county in the state and has delivered 8,000 books so far.

At the end of the book tour, she plans to have delivered over 30,000 books to fourth graders across the state.

