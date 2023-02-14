Mrs. Carla Ann Rigdon Alawine

Feb. 14, 2023
Union: Services for Mrs. Carla Ann Rigdon Alawine will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jackie Strebeck, Bro. Tyler Tingle, and Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home.

Mrs. Carla Alawine, age 57, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at her residence.

Survivors:

Loving Husband: Billy Alawine of Newton

1 Son: Nicholas Skinner of Little Rock

2 Daughters: Holly Johnson (Corey) of Chunky

Sandra Alexander (Jacob) of Grand Junction, CO

Father: Rayburn Rigdon of Little Rock

2 Brothers: Dennis Rigdon (Barbara) of Little Rock

Dewayne Rigdon (Michelle) of Little Rock

3 Grandchildren: Aydin Skinner, Charlee Johnson, and Bryce Johnson

3 Sister-In-Laws: Diane Alawine, Debra Williams, and Michelle Alawine

Survived by numerous nieces and nephews

Mrs. Carla Alawine is preceded in death by her mother: Joan Rigdon.

Pallbearers: Christopher Williams, Andrew Williams, Todd Pillsbury, Colby Pinson, and Corey Johnson

Honorary Pallbearers: Dewayne Rigdon and Dennis Rigdon

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

