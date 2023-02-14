Multi-car wreck on I-20 westbound in Meridian leaves one injured, traffic being diverted

Wreck westbound on I-20 near Exit 165 in Meridian
Wreck westbound on I-20 near Exit 165 in Meridian(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A multi-car accident on I-20 westbound involving multiple 18-wheelers and cars near exit 165 in Meridian has drivers being diverted to Hwy 80.

Sgt. Jameka Moore with Mississippi Highway Patrol said four 18-wheelers and two four-passenger cars were involved.

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital according to Sgt. Moore

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas
601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
Two students in Kemper County have been charged in separate cases with possession of a firearm...
Kemper Sheriff: Two students charged with gun possession on school property
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting

Latest News

Black History Special -Trials and Triumphs: Spotlightling Dr. Quince Gibson
Severe storms possible
First Alert: Severe storms possible through midweek
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Newton County beats Meridian 13-3 in home opener
Newton County beats Meridian in their season opener