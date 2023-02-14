Multi-car wreck on I-20 westbound in Meridian leaves one injured, traffic being diverted
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A multi-car accident on I-20 westbound involving multiple 18-wheelers and cars near exit 165 in Meridian has drivers being diverted to Hwy 80.
Sgt. Jameka Moore with Mississippi Highway Patrol said four 18-wheelers and two four-passenger cars were involved.
One person was injured and transported to a local hospital according to Sgt. Moore
This is a developing story.
