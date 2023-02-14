Newton County baseball starts season with big win over Meridian

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County beats Meridian 13-3 in their season opener.

The Cougars would score first in this game in the bottom of the first when Cooper Johnson steals home.

But Meridian would go on to score three runs in the top of the second to make Newton County fight back.

The Cougars do. Big time. Newton County wins 13-3. They will play Neshoba Central on Thursday.

