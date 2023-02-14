Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose

Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas
601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
Two students in Kemper County have been charged in separate cases with possession of a firearm...
Kemper Sheriff: Two students charged with gun possession on school property
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
More details about the mass shooting suspect are being uncovered.
3 dead, 5 critically injured in campus mass shooting
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says
A church service in Kentucky is being described as a movement that only God could orchestrate...
Hundreds participate in church service that is lasting nearly a week