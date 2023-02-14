The Raiders’ soccer season comes to an end

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders faced off against Delta Streets Academy in the first round of the MAIS playoffs at home.

In the first half, Tripp Morrow picked up right where he left off as he scored the first goal of the game to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Delta would respond as they would eventually tie it up. Delta Streets would score another goal and go into the second half leading 2-1.

Lamar would fight back as they would eventually tie it up three all and force overtime. A winner would not be decided until the second overtime and it was Delta Streets Academy that would come out the winner and ending the Raiders’ season.

Lamar had a memorable season as they won six of their last seven games and were crowned district champions. Tripp Morrow also etched his name into the record books with scoring the most regular season goals in Lamar program history with 36.

The season has come to an end, but it’s a season that will be remembered.

