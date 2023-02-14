Seed to sale process of medical cannabis in Mississippi

By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two years after Initiative 65 was passed by the state, a Mississippi group is leading the charge in cannabis cultivation and processing.

We showed you the grand opening ceremony for River Remedy in Byram last week. Medical marijuana is not only cultivated and processed; it’s also dispensed all under one roof. Here’s a look at what the process looks like.

In Mississippi’s only Seed to Sale Medical Marijuana facility, CEO William Chism says there’s a 10-step process before a customer can get a product from their dispensary.

“Starts off on a mother plant; we cut clones. It spends two weeks in a clone room, four weeks in a veg room, and it moves onto a floor where it spends eight to nine weeks depending on the strain.”

After several weeks of growing from a clone to a fully flowering plant and tagging the plant, employees harvest and hang them to dry until they have 10% of their moisture left.

“These plants were actually harvested last week, and they will spend 10 to 15 days in here. What we’ll do is take these stems, break them off, put them in totes, and begin the curing process. That’s a lower and slower drying process that will take a B+ product to an A.”

Once dried and cured, the bucking process will begin, where flowers will be trimmed and sorted into several categories: A Flower, B Flower, Trim and Stems.

After bins are filled, state-required testing will begin so that flowers are clean and up to state standards.

“Look at our test results. You don’t see any traces of heavy metals, micro-toxins, pesticides and any of that stuff, and that’s because our team takes great care and attention to the nutrients.”

After being tested by a third party, flowers are either packaged and sold as is or taken to have THC extracted to turn into gummies, oils and other products.

Finally, each product will be linked to its original growing tag that allows the state to track each flower from seed to sale.

“It takes a little bit of time for it to go from a clone all the way to harvest on the shelves, but really helpful for us to have that data and that feedback in real-time.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas
601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
Two students in Kemper County have been charged in separate cases with possession of a firearm...
Kemper Sheriff: Two students charged with gun possession on school property
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting
1 person confirmed dead after being shot in the head during Miss. mass shooting

Latest News

Severe storms possible
First Alert: Severe storms possible through midweek
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Newton County beats Meridian 13-3 in home opener
Newton County beats Meridian in their season opener
Newton County, Meridian and Choctaw Central all advance to round two. Other local teams move on...
MHSAA girls teams advance to the second round of the playoffs
Decatur library hosts Valentine’s themed reading