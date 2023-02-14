Your Valentine’s Day Forecast

Valentine's Day Temperature Planner
By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday is Valentine’s Day and if you are scrambling to make plans or get a gift, do not fret, weather will not get in your way!

The morning will start off cool in the mid to lower 40s but warm up to a high of 74 in the afternoon. It will be windy tomorrow so keep that in mind when you style your hair for any Valentine’s Day Activities (heavy on the hair spray).

As far as rain is concerned a front will enter into East Mississippi and West Alabama between 6 P.M. and midnight. This will bring some showers along with it so keep an umbrella handy around and past dinner time. Nothing to worry about just something to be prepared for. We all may not see rain but showers have the potential to pop up.

