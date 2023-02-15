Civil rights leader recognized decades later with bridge in Choctaw County

(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANTLEY, AL. (WTOK) - WTOK is telling the stories of Black History in East Mississippi and West Alabama. One person gaining notoriety is Margaret Ann Knott, who lost her life in Choctaw County, Ala., back in 1971.

During a peaceful protest, a White driver named Gladden Smith ran over Margaret, as around 200 young people had blocked traffic at the courthouse in Butler.

It took nearly 50 years for Knott to officially be recognized for the injustice, but in 2018, a bridge was dedicated in her name, led by efforts from the Choctaw County Commission. It replaced a one-lane wooden bridge that made it much safer for school buses while also honoring Miss Knott for her bravery.

The price of the Margaret Ann Knott Bridge memorial project was around $750,000 and was shared between state, federal and local monies.

