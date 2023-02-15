Civil rights leader recognized decades later with bridge in Choctaw County

YANTLEY, AL. (WTOK) - WTOK is telling the stories of Black History in East Mississippi and West Alabama. One person gaining notoriety is Margaret Ann Knott, who lost her life in Choctaw County, Ala., back in 1971.

During a peaceful protest, a White driver named Gladden Smith ran over Margaret, as around 200 young people had blocked traffic at the courthouse in Butler.

It took nearly 50 years for Knott to officially be recognized for the injustice, but in 2018, a bridge was dedicated in her name, led by efforts from the Choctaw County Commission. It replaced a one-lane wooden bridge that made it much safer for school buses while also honoring Miss Knott for her bravery.

“This used to be the Marshtown Road single one-lane wooden bridge., said C.O. “Budd” Ruffin, longtime Choctaw County Commissioner. “Myself and the other commissioners decided this would be a great place to remember Margaret Ann Knott. When we talk about Black History Month, folks think about individuals in Selma. They think of Martin Luther King. They think of Booker T. Washington. But we have local people that have struggled also. We have Anthony Butler, Miss Carrie Johnson, Miss Thelma Craig. We have so many others like Dr. Howard that have been in the struggle that have tried to make this a better place for all citizens of Choctaw County.”

The price of the Margaret Ann Knott Bridge memorial project was around $750,000 and was shared between state, federal and local monies.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.