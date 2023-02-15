Crawfish season is in full swing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many people have a favorite season, whether that be Winter, Fall, Summer, or Spring, but there is one season that many people enjoy more than most.

It’s time to turn on those boilers as crawfish are making their return to many tables across the south. Many people long for crawfish season. This year it started a little earlier than usual, but there are no complaints from anyone who looks forward to enjoying that sweet taste of the delicious mudbug.

“In 2023, it’s been a pretty good crawfish season. We’ve gone four weeks now, and we had our super bowl weekend, and it was a record-breaker for us. You know, we were able to move the most amount of sacks and most amount of product as far as seafood-related for this weekend, in spite of the fact that, you know, we had horrible weather on Saturday. So really promising when it looks to the crawfish season,” said Co-Owner of Pinchin Tails, Jeff Tate.

“This year it’s been earlier and earlier due to the weather like this this year we didn’t have a very. Cold, cold winter. We had a few hard really cold days, but aside from that, that’s what causes that crawfish season to start earlier, when it’s warmer weather,” said Co-Owner of Pinchin Tails, Nick Lisi.

You can visit Pinchin Tails in downtown Marion, every Friday and Saturday to get your fresh seafood, and yes, that includes crawfish.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.