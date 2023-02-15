FDA considers making Narcan available without prescription

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The opioid overdose antidote Narcan could soon be sold over the counter as a nasal spray.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration is meeting with advisers to discuss making the nasal-spray version of Narcan available without a prescription.

Research shows that a wider availability of Narcan could save lives as opioid deaths across the country reached record numbers last year.

The drug company seeking the FDA’s approval says its over-the-counter nasal spray version of Narcan is designed to be used by people without medical training.

It also says the spray is easier to administer than an injection.

Approval could come as early as this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck westbound on I-20 near Exit 165 in Meridian
I-20 westbound in Meridian back open
Choctaw Central and Newton County both advance to round two of the MHSAA playoffs.
Lady Warriors and Lady Cougars advance to round two; MHSAA girls basketball playoffs round one, final scores and recaps
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023
Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas
FILE - The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Customers of the...
Reports: T-Mobile users experience service outages across US

Latest News

A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
FAA head defends safety of US air travel despite close calls
This image provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows what the department says...
Crash, hazardous materials leak on interstate causes shelter-in-place in Arizona
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Buffalo supermarket shooter gets life sentence
Season 2 of Road Stories premieres Friday on Circle.
Second season of hit animated series ‘Road Stories’ premieres Friday on Circle