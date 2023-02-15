First Alert: Multiple severe threats are possible for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! We wake up to wet streets this morning as showers and scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast throughout the day. So, be sure to grab onto your umbrella and secure any outdoor furniture you may have. Winds are high reaching up to 15 mph and wind gust can reach up to 25 mph. Highs are in the upper 70s this afternoon with overnight lows in the mid 60s. The western potion of Neshoba county is under a level 1 marginal risk today it is a lower end threat, but be sure to stay up to date with Storm Team 11.

Heading into tomorrow the entire viewing area is under a level 3 enhanced risk. By 12 pm tomorrow make sure that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, your devices are charged, and you have limited travel on the roadways as much as possible. Damaging winds, flash flooding, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Go over your tornado safety plans with your friends and family. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on any possible threat that will affect the viewing area. Stay safe and have a great day.

