FIRST ALERT: Severe weather outlook becoming more clear

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe weather outlook for our are for Wednesday and Thursday is becoming more clear the closer we get to the event.

The threat is lower on Wednesday. The biggest update there is that the Northwest corner of Neshoba County is now included in the “slight risk zone”. However, most of East Mississippi and West Alabama will be experiencing thunder storms through the day. Those will taper off in the evening.

But, the early morning hours of Thursday will welcome storms back into the forecast. The worst of those will hit our area between noon and six in the evening. These storms will come with the potential of strong winds as high as 60-70 MPH, hail, and we cannot rule out a tornado if the conditions lead to it.

