FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe storms Thursday afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are under a First Alert as we will be experiencing severe storms that will be moving into our area tomorrow afternoon.

There is also a chance for stray showers later this afternoon, but the severe threat stays to the west of I-55 for the day.

We will start seeing showers and thunderstorms move into our area tomorrow around 10 am but our highest chance for the most severe storms will be in the afternoon. Make sure you have ways of staying updated especially after noon going all the way till about 8 pm.

Tornadoes are likely and some possibly strong, damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail as well. Strong thunderstorms will be lingering as the sun sets. We are currently in a level 3 enhanced risk so please make sure you Go over your tornado safety plans with your friends and family. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated on any possible threat that will affect the viewing area. Stay safe and have a great day.

