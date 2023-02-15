Grants given to support domestic violence shelters in Alabama

Eighteen agencies that assist victims of domestic violence will be receiving additional funding...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Eighteen agencies that assist victims of domestic violence will be receiving additional funding through the state’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the grants Wednesday.

The trust fund was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2015. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs distributed nearly $2 million in 2022 for agencies that provide domestic violence shelter and safe haven for victims. The grants are paid for through a marriage recording fee.

Appropriations to each agency are determined by several factors, including service area population and the number of domestic violence occurrences within those service areas.

The agencies and the areas they serve are:
Penelope HouseChoctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.
Selma and Blackbelt Regional Abuse Sanctuary Inc. – Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties.
SAN Inc. (Turning Point) – Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.
Safeplace Inc. – Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties.
AshaKiran Inc. – Madison County.
Crisis Services of North Alabama- Jackson, Madison and Morgan counties.
Domestic Violence Crisis Services – Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties.
Victim Services Cullman Inc. – Cullman County.
Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama – Walker County.
Second Chance Inc. – Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties.
YWCA of Central Alabama -Blount, St. Clair and Jefferson counties.
SafeHouse of Shelby County- Chilton, Coosa and Shelby counties.
Domestic Violence Intervention Center – Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.
Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center)- Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
The House of Ruth – Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
Baldwin Family Violence Shelter (The Lighthouse) – Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

