Hope Village for Children works to raise funds for Campus Revitalization Project

By Christen Hyde
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope Village for Children in Meridian is currently working on its Campus Revitalization Project.

Hope Village has been around for over 20 years and the buildings that they use are in need of some updating.

Kathy Parrish, the Community Outreach Coordinator, said demolition has already began in the building so it’s a great time to donate to the cause.

“We are reaching out to the community and letting you know that it is an opportunity to donate to us with this Campus Revitalization Project. We are going to turn this into a great place. There is going to be a section where the children can learn to relax and do breathing techniques. There’s going to be a section where they can do art. There’s going to be a section where they can watch movies, exercise, or listen to music. Then in the back we are going to renovate the kitchen and they are going to learn how to cook. Learn some skills they will need later in life,” said Parrish.

The Associated Builders and Contractors of Mississippi is one group that has adopted Hope Village as a charity to help with the revitalization project but more funds are needed to complete all the renovations planned for buildings on the campus.

There goal is to raise $50,000.

You can donate online at Hope Village for Children’s website or by calling their administration office.

