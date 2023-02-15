Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 15, 2023

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck westbound on I-20 near Exit 165 in Meridian
I-20 westbound in Meridian back open
Choctaw Central and Newton County both advance to round two of the MHSAA playoffs.
Lady Warriors and Lady Cougars advance to round two; MHSAA girls basketball playoffs round one, final scores and recaps
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023
Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas
FILE - The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Customers of the...
Reports: T-Mobile users experience service outages across US

Latest News

Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 14, 2023
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report February 14, 2023
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 14, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023