MHSAA girls and boys basketball playoff picture for round two

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Teams all across our local area advanced to round two. Check out final scores from round one and see who they will face in round two.

1A girls:

Bay Springs beat West Tallahatchie 61-19. The Lady Bulldogs will play McAdams on Friday February 17th at 6 p.m.

1A boys:

Bay Springs beat South Delta 70-33. They advance to take on Leake County on Saturday February 18th at 6 p.m.

2A girls:

Lake beat Loyd Star 77-44. They advances to take on Pisgah on Friday February 17th at 6 p.m.

Newton lost to Bogue Chitto.

Kemper County beat Amite County 72-33. They advance to take on Heidelberg on Friday February 17th at 6 p.m.

2A boys:

Kemper County beat Loyd Star 72-63. They advance to play Heidelberg on Saturday February 18th at 6 p.m.

Lake lost to Bogue Chitto 60-52.

Newton beat Amite County (final score not reported) They advances to play Pelahatchie on Saturday February 18th at 6 p.m.

Philadelphia lost to East Marion 71-60.

3A girls:

Enterprise falls on the road to Franklin County 52-36. The Lady Bulldogs end their season 21-10.

Union beats Port Gibson 47-39. They advance to take on St. Andrews on Friday February 17th at 6 p.m.

3A boys:

Southeast Lauderdale beat Franklin County 65-38. They advances to take on Tylertown Saturday February 18th at 6 p.m.

Union lost to Port Gibson 71-23.

4A girls:

Choctaw Central beats North Pontotoc 53-44. The Lady Warriors will host Tishomingo County on Friday 17th at 6 p.m.

Quitman beats Purvis 54-30 in round one. The Lady Panthers will face to Bay High on Friday 17th at 6 p.m.

Newton County beats Columbia 41-35. They advance to round two and will face South Pike on Friday 17th at 6 p.m.

4A boys:

Newton County beats Sumrall 84-79. They advances to take on Bay High on Saturday February 18th at 6 p.m.

Choctaw Central beats Ripley 79-60. They advances to take on Clarksdale on Saturday February 18th at 6 p.m.

Northeast Lauderdale lost Pontotoc 78-54 in round one of the MHSAA playoffs.

Quitman beats Columbia 68-45. They advances to take on South Pike on Saturday February 18th at 6 p.m.

West Lauderdale survives South Pontotoc 61-60. They advance to take on Yazoo City on Saturday February 18th at 6 p.m.

5A girls:

Neshoba Central beat Columbus 63-40. They will travel to Lafayette on Friday February 17th at 6 p.m.

5A boys:

Neshoba Central lost to Columbus in overtime in round one of the MHSAA playoffs 56-53.

6A girls:

Meridian beats Pascagoula 66-29 in round one of the MHSAA playoffs. They advance to take on Biloxi on Friday February 17th at 6 p.m.

6A boys:

Meridian beat Ocean Springs 74-64 in round one. They will travel to take on Biloxi on Friday February 17th at 7:30 p.m.

Admission for round two of the playoffs is $8 per person.

This year the quarterfinals will be played at a neutral site. So after the first and second round teams will travel to Pearl River, Itawamba, Mississippi Valley State or Clinton High School. The semi finals and the championships will be played at the Mississippi Coliseum.

