Missing Clarke County man found safe

By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An 86-year-old man went missing from his home at around 11:30 Tuesday night.

According to Clarke County Hot Topics, the man left his home on County Road 154.

A command center was formed at the Rolling Creek Volunteer Fire Department and multiple agencies were in the area helping with the search efforts. A search party was also put together.

Officials had been searching since 2 a.m. Wednesday. The man was found shortly before 8 a.m. An ambulance was also called to check on his welfare.

