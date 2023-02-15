Funeral services for Mrs. Shannon Roper Mott will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Glenn Lafferty officiating. Burial will follow at Hamrick Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Shannon Roper Mott, age 47, of Collinsville passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer and surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Shannon was a veteran with twelve years of military service with the Air National Guard. She studied nursing at Meridian Community College where she became a Registered Nurse. She continued her nursing education at the University of Southern Mississippi from which she earned a bachelor of science in nursing and later her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner. Shannon enjoyed being outdoors, especially watching sunsets and taking trips to the beach with her family. She was also passionate about playing softball and watching her kids play ball. Shannon’s most enjoyed times, however, were spent hanging out with her family and friends.

Shannon is survived by her husband, Vernon Mott; her children, Nathan Mott and Carsyn Mott; her mother, Susan Hurst Burkhalter; her father-in-law, V.L. Mott; her siblings, Stephanie Graham (Derek), Shawn Burkhalter (Stacy), and Shelly St. Germaine (Stephen).

Mrs. Mott was preceded in death by her father, Steve Roper; her paternal grandparents, Mr. SL Roper and Mrs. Joyce Roper; her maternal grandparents, Mr. Wyatt Clark Hurst and Mrs. Bessie Hurst.

The family suggests memorial contributions are shared with the American Cancer Society.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Burkhalter, Mark “Rudy” Thompson, Buck Jones, Dan Daugherty, Stephen Newell, Dakota Boney, and Blayke Burkhalter. V.L. Mott, Stephen St. Germaine, and Derek Graham will be honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:15 p.m. prior to the funeral services at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.