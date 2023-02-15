Neshoba Central girls cruise to victory; boys face another overtime

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central boys and girls hosted Columbus in round one of the MHSAA playoffs.

The girls would lead the Falcons by almost 30 points heading into the 4th quarter. They would continue to press hard and pick up the win 63-40. The Lady Rockers will face Lafayette in round two.

The Lady Rockets advance to round two beating Columbus 63-40! They will take on Lafayette next!@WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/0QFIwQIyKn — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 15, 2023

At the half the Neshoba boys trail 25-19. But they are called the Cardiac Kids for a reason! The second half starts now.@WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/sQRYQpN94A — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 15, 2023

The Neshoba Central boys would battle Columbus from the very beginning. The 4th quarter would continue to go back and forth. Heading into the 4th quarter the Rockets would trail by 20. They would come all the way back to force overtime.

The Cardiac Kids could not finish in this overtime. They fall to the Falcons 56-53.

