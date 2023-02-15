Neshoba Central girls cruise to victory; boys face another overtime

Neshoba Central girls advance to round two of the playoffs, the boys fall in overtime.
Neshoba Central girls advance to round two of the playoffs, the boys fall in overtime.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central boys and girls hosted Columbus in round one of the MHSAA playoffs.

The girls would lead the Falcons by almost 30 points heading into the 4th quarter. They would continue to press hard and pick up the win 63-40. The Lady Rockers will face Lafayette in round two.

The Neshoba Central boys would battle Columbus from the very beginning. The 4th quarter would continue to go back and forth. Heading into the 4th quarter the Rockets would trail by 20. They would come all the way back to force overtime.

The Cardiac Kids could not finish in this overtime. They fall to the Falcons 56-53.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas
601 Sports general manager Christen Hemphill said most people with these types of guns have no...
ATF ‘Stabilizing Brace’ ruling to impact millions of gun owners and dealers
Wreck westbound on I-20 near Exit 165 in Meridian
I-20 westbound in Meridian back open
Two students in Kemper County have been charged in separate cases with possession of a firearm...
Kemper Sheriff: Two students charged with gun possession on school property
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023

Latest News

The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers hosted Franklin County in the first round of the MHSAA...
SE Lauderdale dunks their way to second round
Lebron Johnson scores 37 in the Wildcats 72-63 victory over Loyd Star.
Lebron Johnson scores a career high and carries to Wildcats to round two
Newton County beats Meridian 13-3 in home opener
Newton County beats Meridian in their season opener
Newton County, Meridian and Choctaw Central all advance to round two. Other local teams move on...
MHSAA girls teams advance to the second round of the playoffs