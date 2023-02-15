Newton County Elementary dedicates a special week to a classmate who lost her life

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - National Random Acts of Kindness Day is Friday, Feb. 17 and Newton County Elementary is dedicating this special week to a student they lost last month.

“When we think of Mia she had an infectious smile and such a precious spirit and her life really was an example of kindness. She could brighten any room. That’s why the kids and I wanted to dedicate our acts of kindness week to her,” said Mia’s 2nd-grade teacher, Leah Walker.

Mia was a second-grade student at Newton County Elementary. She died in a fire at her home on Jan. 18, 2023, But her memory lives on in the hearts of her classmates and the staff at Newton County.

“She was the first friend I had,” said Mia’s classmate, Kimpton Wiggins.

“I like Mia’s smile,” said Mia’s classmate, Lila Bennett.

“She’s always kind, helpful, and nice to me and we played with each other. And I liked when we did that, it’s good memories. Then we told jokes about a lot of stuff and we had a lot of fun doing all that stuff,” said Mia’s classmate, Layton Mayeaux.

In an initiative to help Mia’s family her classmate Zoe Sheehan started painting pictures to sell. Now, that idea has grown into bracelets sold in Mia’s memory with the proceeds going to the Le family.

“When we began remembering Mia the kids wanted to do something and when the kids kept talking about how kind Mia was we knew we could connect this. I didn’t know this at the time but several other people had and they were willing to help because everybody here loved Mia and she was part of our family,” said Walker.

“It feels good knowing that the cougar family as a whole wanted to come together and love on a student. I know they would probably do it for every one of them because we love our kids here. So selling the bracelets in memory of her I think that was a great idea,” said Newton County Elementary Assistant Teacher, Brandi Savell.

Students wore the bracelets this Valentine’s Day in tribute to Mia with the message.....

“Be brave-Be kind-Be happy, Be a Mia!” said Mia’s Classmates.

Students will have another chance to share their support for the Le family on Random Acts of Kindness Day, Friday, Feb. 17, when lemonade will be sold to raise money. Students are asked to wear pink for Mia.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.