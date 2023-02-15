Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Rita Wilson will be held Friday, 17, 2023, at 2:30 PM at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Joe Anderson officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Rita Wilson, age 68 of Meridian passed away at her home on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ray Wilson; son, Carl Wilson (Amy); grandsons, Josh Wilson (Kristin) and Dillon Wilson (Alex);

4 great-grandchildren; special niece, Missy Dunnam; siblings, Michael Holloman (Jane) and Tammy Knapp (Bob); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Faye, Kathy, Susan; parents, Ira and Virginia Holloman.

Pallbearers will be Josh Wilson, Dillon Wilson, and Carl Wilson.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM at the funeral home prior to graveside service.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

