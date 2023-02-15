SE Lauderdale dunks their way to second round

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers hosted Franklin County in the first round of the MHSAA basketball playoffs.

A tough game throughout four quarters as every point was hard earned. In the 4th quarter, Southeast Lauderdale would pull away as multiple crowd shaking dunks were dropped to bring the Tigers the 65-38 victory.

The Tigers move on to the second round and will face the Tylertown Chiefs. Tip-off for that game is set for Friday at Tylertown.

