Several Alabama colleges waive application fees

Alabama Department of Education. (Source: @alabamadeptofed on Twitter)
Alabama Department of Education. (Source: @alabamadeptofed on Twitter)(Source: @alabamadeptofed on Twitter)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Next week, high school students will have the opportunity to participate in the Spring 2023 College Application Campaign from Feb. 20-24, 2023, at no cost.

This is an extension of the event held in October 2022 for thousands of high school seniors. The Alabama Department of Education stated that the key goal of this campaign is to increase the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees.

“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”

The following colleges and universities have officially waived their application fees this week to allow Alabama students participating in ALCAC, Spring 2023, to submit their applications to their institutions at no cost:

UniversityStateUniversityState
Alabama State UniversityALAlabama A&M UniversityAL
Allen UniversitySCAndrew CollegeGA
Auburn University MontgomeryALBirmingham Southern CollegeAL
Brenau UniversityGACumberland UniversityTN
Faulkner UniversityALGeorgia Gwinnett CollegeGA
Georgia Southwestern State UniversityGAHuntingdon CollegeAL
Jacksonville State UniversityALLander UniversitySC
Lincoln TechTNMaryville CollegeTN
Mercer UniversityGAMiles CollegeAL
Mississippi CollegeMSSouth UniversityAL
Spring Hill CollegeALStillman CollegeAL
Talladega CollegeALTroy UniversityAL
Tuskegee UniversityALUnion UniversityTN
University of AlabamaALUniversity of Alabama BirminghamAL
University of Alabama HuntsvilleALUniversity of MobileAL
University of MontevalloALUniversity of New OrleansAL
University of North AlabamaALUniversity of South AlabamaAL
University of TampaFLUniversity of Tennessee SouthernTN
University of West AlabamaALUniversity of West FloridaFL
University of West GeorgiaGAAlabama Community College SystemAL
Bevill State Community CollegeALBishop State Community CollegeAL
Calhoun Community CollegeALCentral Alabama Community CollegeAL
Coastal Alabama Community CollegeALEnterprise State Community CollegeAL
Gadsden State Community CollegeALJefferson State Community CollegeAL
Lawson State Community CollegeALLurleen B. Wallace Community CollegeAL
Northeast Alabama Community CollegeALReid State Technical CollegeAL
Shelton State Community CollegeALSnead State Community CollegeAL
Trenholm State Community CollegeALWallace Community College-DothanAL
Wallace Community College-SelmaALWallace Community College-HancevilleAL

A list of required application codes and information for each participating college can be found here.

Students and parents can also get tips on college scholarships and much more at the Alabama Possible-Cash for College website here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck westbound on I-20 near Exit 165 in Meridian
I-20 westbound in Meridian back open
Choctaw Central and Newton County both advance to round two of the MHSAA playoffs.
Lady Warriors and Lady Cougars advance to round two; MHSAA girls basketball playoffs round one, final scores and recaps
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 13, 2023
Ricardo Vargas, 32, was initially charged in connection with a fatal wreck on North Lakeland...
Update: DUI manslaughter charge dropped against Vargas
FILE - The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Customers of the...
Reports: T-Mobile users experience service outages across US

Latest News

Leann hopes to graduate from Southeast Lauderdale where she has gone since kindergarten.
Teacher hopes to adopt a student
Meridian Post Office
USPS: Millions in checks stolen through Meridian Post Office
Hope Village for Children works to raise funds for Campus Revitalization Project in Meridian.
Hope Village for Children works to raise funds for Campus Revitalization Project
Money stolen from Meridian Post Office
Money stolen from Meridian Post Office
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says